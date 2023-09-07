Catch Up with Graphic Design Giant Neville Brody at Our Next PRINT Book Club

Thursday, September 14 at 3 PM ET

For PRINT’s next livestream Book Club, Neville Brody will be in conversation with Debbie Millman and Steven Heller about his third monograph, The Graphic Language of Neville Brody 3, released earlier this year. Picking up where his 1994 second edition left off, Brody’s collaboration with writer and designer Adrian Shaughnessy is essential reading if you want to understand the evolution of design over the last 30 years.

For over four decades, this seminal designer, typographer, and brand strategist has received global acclaim for his ‘visual language,’ experimentation, and knack for pushing creative boundaries in all aspects of his practice.

Steven Heller called The Graphic Language of Neville Brody 3 an “ongoing history featuring work by one of the most innovative designers of Century 21.” Read his Daily Heller write-up and Angela Riechers’ review for a sneak preview, and don’t miss this exciting talk on Thursday, September 14 at 3 PM ET! Register for the call here and buy Brody’s book here.