Hear Why Stefan Sagmeister Thinks Now is Better at Our Next PRINT Book Club

Wednesday, October 25 at 4 pm ET

For PRINT’s next livestream Book Club, Stefan Sagmeister will be in conversation with Debbie Millman and Steven Heller about his new book, Now is Better.

Now is Better, as described by Phaidon:

Stefan Sagmeister’s newest project encourages long-term thinking and reminds us that many things in the world are improving. Sagmeister has created a book that looks at the state of the world today, illuminating, through collected data, how far we’ve come, and encouraging us to think about where we can go from here. Statistics are vividly brought to life, as numbers are transformed into graphs, inlaid into nineteenth-century paintings, embroidered canvases, lenticular prints, and hand-painted water glasses. The book includes a foreword from psychologist and leading authority on language and the mind, Steven Pinker; a featured essay by graphic designer and historian Steven Heller; and a conversation between Sagmeister and Hans Ulrich Obrist, curator and artistic director of Serpentine Galleries in London and will appeal to all visually minded readers, providing a positive reaction to the tumultuous news cycle of recent years. Now is Better is an intriguing and thoughtful visual meditation on our daily lives.

Don’t miss this exciting talk on Wednesday, October 25 at 4 PM ET! Register for the livestream and buy Sagmeister’s book.