‘The Work’ Celebrates the Lyrics of Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison Alongside His Quirky Illustrations

The Work is a 160-page book with illustrations and lyrics from Scott Hutchison of the band Frightened Rabbit.

The cover and book design by Dave Thomas (aka dlt) is simple, sharing images of themes within, and the classical red and blue color palette adds a sense of comfortability. Thomas worked with Frightened Rabbit multiple times across their career before Hutchison’s passing, and the book serves as a tribute to his artistry.

You’ll find simplistic typography within the pages, inspired by typewriters, paired with the gorgeous line-drawn illustrations from Hutchison, many of which have never been seen until now.

It’s quite difficult to put into words exacted how proud I am to have been involved in this.

I’d spoken to Scott a many times over the years about working together on a book that would incorporate his lyrics and illustrations.

Working alongside Grant, Andy, Billy, Simon and @fabermusicpublishingover the last 6 months or more has been amazing! Being able to look through some of Scott’s personal notebooks of lyrics and drawings and pick out material for the book has been a real privilege.

