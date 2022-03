Barcelona designer and creative director Josep Puy draws quirky illustrations with straightforward linework and a fascinating sense of emotion. You can find his work on the cups at local café Acid House Coffee Shop, featuring cartoony zoo animals drinking coffee. His lively storybook creatures are most likely smiling from a stomach filled with delicious cappuccinos! These charming illustrations prove precisely how fun design can bring a branding system to life.

Project Credits

Josep Puy