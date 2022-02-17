Amavi Seafood Restaurant’s Branding By Studio Born Will Leave You Drooling

You know that feeling of walking into a restaurant, and then the second you see the branding, you know you’re in a good spot? Amavi Seafood is a restaurant based in Cesme, Turkey, with branding designed by Studio Born. The refreshing identity will encapsulate all your senses so your taste buds can come to life.

Located in the beautiful Aegean seaside town of Cesme, Amavi is a hip and upscale seafood restaurant featuring a seasonal, locally inspired menu that offers a delicious selection of fish, lobster and local delicacies. Set in hues of blush and blue tones against lush greenery, guests can enjoy specially crafted cocktails on hot summer nights. We aimed to create a brand identity that would blend in with the chic interior, created by Deniz Galip Studio, and empahsize the strong seafood menu. Using a soft color palette with elements of gold, we created a series of whimsical illustrations that were applied on all printables.

Project Credits

Studio Born