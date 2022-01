Based in the Dominican Republic, Becoming is an interior design and architecture studio with branding designed by Fugitiva. The goal of the branding design was to create an identity that captures potential clients and excites the industry. The geometric-inspired typography creates space for a minimalistic approach that’s still captivating. The gray and green color palette allows for a range of dynamic techniques, especially those with high contrast.

Project Credits

Fugitiva .co