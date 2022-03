Shinjuku City is a neighborhood in Tokyo’s Skyscraper District that features bustling clubs and vibrant karaoke rooms. Australian design company Studio 97 used the district’s energy as inspiration for a brand concept entitled Basil’s Gin Bar. This system comprises of disco-inspired typography, a moody brown and purple color palette, and poppy, mid-century style. A ritzy, buoyant aesthetic shines through this simple design.

Project Credits

Studio 97