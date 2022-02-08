CISM’s New Identity Reflects The Independent Spirit Of The Radio Station

CISM is a radio station based in Montreal, and for its 30th anniversary, the brand worked with Caserne to rebrand its visual identity. The new look is modern with a touch of old-school vibes. The branding is undisputedly creative and one-of-a-kind through a classically independent aesthetic while still utterly compelling.

To mark the 30th anniversary of CISM, a volunteer-run, legendary radio station in Montreal, we embraced the roots of the cultural institution. By tapping into the broadcaster’s extensive history and independent spirit, we built a visual identity that honoured its analog past while acknowledging the digital present. The result is a brand that clearly stands out from other streaming services that had their later start on the internet.

Project Credits

Caserne

Léo Breton-Allaire

Etienne Murphy

Lea Mauthes

Ugo Varin