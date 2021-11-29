Clothing Brand OWL Introduces You Before You Even Say A Word

Clothes are one of the easiest ways to represent ourselves. They introduce us before we even muster a word. OWL is a new clothing brand that provides your original and mature personality through branding alone. The color palette for the brand is based on shades of green, and the typeface is modern yet soft, offering an approachable yet timeless identity. OWL is simple yet refined, just like the fascinating bird.

“OWL.” – means to signify intelligence and sophistication, representing young people who are on the way to finding and asserting themselves. OWL. provides you with trendy, quality and especially soft garments and accessories to support daily activities in today’s urban areas.

Soft-wearSoft-workSoft-life/Soft-everything/

OWL. towards the image of a brand that provides everyday fashion products for young people, providing product and service experiences with the best standards. We focus on using common materials such as Jeans, Elastic, Felt, Wind materials but still bring fresh colors, are environmentally friendly and continuously develop product technology.

Brand Logo & Symbol

The brand’s logo inspired by the image of an owl – signifies intelligence and sophistication, representing young people who are on the way to finding and asserting themselves. The logotype of OWL. gives a modern and soft brand image by using the Sans serif font slightly “a brand that makes the attitude and confidence of people who want to be themself” to easily remove the negative elements in daily life. Together the whole logo creates modern, young but still minimal for the brand appears to be able to reach diverse youth.

OWL. uses the Heading Pro Wide font that gives a modern and soft feeling to express a similar impression to the logo with customized shapes. In addition, it also uses Archivo to build a flexible font use for any kind of brand’s product.

Brand Experience Design

The brand application design of OWL. shows its unique, clear, and delicate sense with its logotype and color and graphical design elements. OWL. actively uses green and various brand font compositions as key visuals so that customers can consistently feel the image of OWL. at all customer touch points.