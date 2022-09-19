Design Army Redefines Luxury in Their New Campaign for CityCenterDC

Forget NYC Fashion Week: DC just hit the style spotlight with Design Army’s new CityCenterDC campaign, redefining luxury and repositioning our nation’s capital as the creative/fashion-forward city it actually is, in the most fun, whimsical way ever! The wildly witty spot for the city’s biggest shopping and dining district celebrates self-expression to the ultimate with a crazy, quirky train journey full of eclectic characters of every age and style sense, all on the fast track to a place where creativity is applauded. Backdropped by DC’s majestic landmarks, the meticulously art directed, anything-but-typical campaign explodes with eye-popping color and unexpected references, like 1940s jazz music, a twist of hip-hop, over-the-top forks, show horses, and more.

Even the custom typography has personality all its own. Seriously, it’s the best show of how style is truly ageless. What’s more luxurious than that?

Branded Photography

Design Army oversaw every aspect of production, creating the most fierce and colorful world with original concepts, art direction, styling, set design, and props.

Social Media Campaign

Video and Video Stills for “Celebrating You”

A behind the scenes on how the magic is done

CLIENT: CityCenterDC | Hines

General Manager: Timothy R. Lowery

Director of Marketing & Public Relations: Melissa Hudak King

Social Media & Events Coordinator: Daniela Rambal Pinero

CREATIVE AGENCY: Design Army

Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer: Pum Lefebure

Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer: Jake Lefebure

Creative Director: Heloise Condroyer

Creative Director: Sucha Becky

Creative Director: Mariela Hsu

Designer: Tony Kim

Copywriter: Mark Welsh

Animator: Jason Chae

VIDEO & PHOTOGRAPHY: Dean Alexander Productions

Director and Photographer: Dean Alexander

1st Assistant Director: Erin Winebrenner

Director of Photography: Andrew Strobridge

Camera Operator: Daniel St. Ours

Production Superviso: Timmi Wolff

Assistant Production Supervisor: Nancy Swenton

Photographer: Dean Alexander

Editor: David Grossbach

Sound Design: Simon Lister, Squeak E. Clean Studios

Colorgrade: Parker Jarvie, Company 3

VFX: Tonic.co

Retoucher: Supervision

Social Media Photographer: Seth Stenske