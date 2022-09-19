Design Army Redefines Luxury in Their New Campaign for CityCenterDC

Forget NYC Fashion Week: DC just hit the style spotlight with Design Army’s new CityCenterDC campaign, redefining luxury and repositioning our nation’s capital as the creative/fashion-forward city it actually is, in the most fun, whimsical way ever! The wildly witty spot for the city’s biggest shopping and dining district celebrates self-expression to the ultimate with a crazy, quirky train journey full of eclectic characters of every age and style sense, all on the fast track to a place where creativity is applauded. Backdropped by DC’s majestic landmarks, the meticulously art directed, anything-but-typical campaign explodes with eye-popping color and unexpected references, like 1940s jazz music, a twist of hip-hop, over-the-top forks, show horses, and more.
Even the custom typography has personality all its own. Seriously, it’s the best show of how style is truly ageless. What’s more luxurious than that?
Branded Photography
Design Army oversaw every aspect of production, creating the most fierce and colorful world with original concepts, art direction, styling, set design, and props.
Social Media Campaign
Video and Video Stills for “Celebrating You”
A behind the scenes on how the magic is done
CLIENT: CityCenterDC | Hines
General Manager: Timothy R. Lowery
Director of Marketing & Public Relations: Melissa Hudak King
Social Media & Events Coordinator: Daniela Rambal Pinero
CREATIVE AGENCY: Design Army
Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer: Pum Lefebure
Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer: Jake Lefebure
Creative Director: Heloise Condroyer
Creative Director: Sucha Becky
Creative Director: Mariela Hsu
Designer: Tony Kim
Copywriter: Mark Welsh
Animator: Jason Chae
VIDEO & PHOTOGRAPHY: Dean Alexander Productions
Director and Photographer: Dean Alexander
1st Assistant Director: Erin Winebrenner
Director of Photography: Andrew Strobridge
Camera Operator: Daniel St. Ours
Production Superviso: Timmi Wolff
Assistant Production Supervisor: Nancy Swenton
Photographer: Dean Alexander
Editor: David Grossbach
Sound Design: Simon Lister, Squeak E. Clean Studios
Colorgrade: Parker Jarvie, Company 3
VFX: Tonic.co
Retoucher: Supervision
Social Media Photographer: Seth Stenske