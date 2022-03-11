Dukeland Festival Features a Striking Geometric Look by Hochburg Design

Germany’s Dukeland Festival blends nature and electronic music, and its colorful branding uses sharp design to represent these themes. Their 360-degree system includes posters, social content, tickets, and more by local agency Hochburg Design. The individual letters of “Duke” function as icons throughout the system, resulting in an elegant, modern look. The minimalism of the design captures viewers’ attention, while the colors and line work keep them wanting more. While countless festivals are held in the summer months, Dukeland Festival’s branding is enough to set them apart from their industry peers.

Dukeland Festival takes place on June 11, 2022 in Ludwigsburg, Germany at the Domain Monrepos, a stunningly spacious lakefront manor.

Project Credits

Hochburg Design