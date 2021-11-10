Exotic Flower Company Odilia Blooms Thanks to Gusmanson’s Creative Eye

The challenge for Gusmanson‘s work for Odilia was to create a brand and identity that centered around the wholesale trading of exotic flowers. Because Odilia’s portfolio features enormous, bold, and colorful flowers, it made sense for the visual identity to reflect it. As a result, the brand refreshingly comes to life through playful and oversized typography, beautiful images, and vibrant colors.

Way forwad

Share the joy and excitement of discovering out-of-this-world, extraordinary flowers with everyone. Inspire traders and customers alike to go on an adventure with Odilia. Odilia is an adventurer, with a penchant for the extraordinary. She invites you to come along on an adventure. We’ve emphasized these character traits in the overall design; tone of voice, illustrations, photography and colors.

Odilia’s product portfolio focuses on “extraordinary” flowers; big, bold and colorful. It’s a specialty brand with mass appeal. In designing the identity we made some bold choices, and created something that’s totally different from most wholesale flower brands.

We designed and produced all online and offline communications. Logo, type, website, brochures and social media channels all contribute to the central brand story, sharing Odilia’s enthusiasm for the extraordinary.

Semi-clear packaging is very cool to look at and hugely differentiating in the world of wholesale flower trade. A cool booklet, with fun descriptions of each variety, introduces traders and florists these otherworldly beauties.

Project Credits

Gusmanson