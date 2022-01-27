Fagerström Helps Hebajasmi Fill A Gap In The Luxury Market

Working to fill a gap in the luxury fashion market, Hebajasmi is a made-to-order company crafted 100% by hand. The brand’s new identity, designed by Fagerström, showcases the luxurious nature by optimizing white space, beautiful typography, and almost ethereal imagery.

Additionally, the new logo is inspired by a thread and needle, the most essential yet understated part of fashion. Fagerström’s work truly showcases Hebajasmi’s premium qualities and refined nature through the branding alone.

Hebajasmi is a made-to-order high fashion firm founded in the UAE by Emirati designer Heba Al Jasmi. The company designs and manufactures unique, elegant and feminine evening dresses, which feature intricate details, delicate beading and luxurious materials. All designs are made 100% by hand in the company’s workshop in Dubai.

The brand was born to fill a gap in the luxury market, in which despite having excellent designs and high-quality materials, there is a very low level of customization. For this reason, Hebajasmi wants to be a brand that makes women feel confident and empowered by providing them with a totally personalized shopping experience.

Heba and her team invited us to develop their new brand identity, to celebrate the opening, at the end of 2021, of the company’s new workshop and showroom in Al Quoz, the artistic and cultural district of Dubai, located in an old industrial zone.

Hebajasmi’s goal is to continue serving women in the UAE and other GCC countries, but at the same time to broaden its horizons and reach customers globally. In this sense, the new visual identity should serve as a platform for the company to achieve its short and long-term goals.

The new logo is a wordmark that is inspired by the two essential tools of sewing; the thread and needle. The goal was to create a simple and iconic brand, different from the usual luxury fashion wordmarks and that would convey the values of quality, elegance and femininity without forgetting the roots of the company.

Project Credits

fagerstrom