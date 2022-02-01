Fellr Makes the Case For Soft Gradients

Gradients are in; we’re calling it now, and FELLR’s packaging designed by Tom Schwaiger proves precisely why. The brand’s approachable and refreshing ideals shine through the soft pastel gradient featured on the cans and throughout the identity. Plus, the handwritten type helps keep the brand neutral, fit for any demographic.

The brief was to develop a visual identity and packaging system to launch FELLR into the RTD market. The product needed to stand out in hand and on shelf, appealing to both guys and girls. Asked to take cues from the drink itself, the visual language had to be light, fun, natural, refreshing yet premium.

Solution — FELLR’s unique offering as an independent, Australian made, alcoholic seltzer company was tied together by welcoming everyone to ‘A LAND OF FIZZ’. The ‘LAND’, the never ending source of inspiration. The ‘FIZZ’, a sensory feeling, defined by the sharing of good times with your mates. This brand platform drives everything that FELLR does.

The design further captures this feeling, expressed through a series of gradients and colour palettes. When brought together they create a striking family that stands out on shelf, balanced by the use of clean typography and a strong hand-drawn logo.

Project Credits

Tom Schwaiger