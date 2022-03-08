Mutual Aid Gets a Sleek, Fashionable Look with Fermé’s Home Goods

At the beginning of the pandemic, Montréal designer Anjela Freyja was looking for a way to give back. As a small project to raise money for food insecurity, she designed a line of products perfect for sheltering in place. This project has since expanded into the loungewear and home goods brand Fermé.

The brand gets its name from the French word for “closed,” inspired by the widespread closures of early COVID. Since so many were stuck at home, Freyja wanted to add both dignity and comfort to the experience of quarantine. The resulting products are cozy, sleek, and versatile enough to wear throughout the day. Minimal aesthetics and classic serif fonts lend a consistently approachable feel to Fermé’s brand identity. With its smart, simple design and compassionate origin story, the opportunities for expansion feel endless.

The collections are all focused around strong typography and pivot between light and dark, depending on the season.

Project Credits

Anjela Freyja

Photography by Royal Gilbert

Web development by Teo Zamudio.