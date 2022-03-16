Online Platform Homie Wants to Make Buying a Home Less Intimidating

Homie is a Mexico-based online platform that helps homebuyers through the confusing journey of both finding and purchasing a new home. The platform’s warm, playful branding system comes courtesy of local design studio the branding people. Their team constructed a dynamic, approachable aesthetic that heightens the connection between the user and the brand. The delightfully animated visuals are charming enough to add some comfort to an often intimidating experience.

Project Credits

the branding people