If You’re Considering Alternative Milk, Why Not Give Peas a Chance?

Did you know they make milk out of peas now? If almond, oat, or soy aren’t your style, Belgian drink brand Tiptoh invites you to give peas a chance. This innovative new product features a simultaneously minimal and eclectic design by Broos Stoffels. A colorful stacked logomark, slightly offbeat typography, and a charming split pea icon make this product stand out on the grocery store shelf. While Tiptoh is only available in Belgium for now, you can let them know where you’re interested in seeing them on their website.