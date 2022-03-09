Delight in the Romantic Branding of Macao’s Infinite Love Marathon Concerts

This past February, Chinese coastal town Macao hosted the Infinite Love Marathon Concerts. In this event, local singers, bands, ensembles, and dance companies performed works of art inspired by love.

Au Chon Hin’s branding system used beautifully abstract, modern floral details to illustrate this evergreen theme. The eclectic typography and illustrations feel simultaneously uplifting and forward-thinking. I’d be intrigued to learn more about any event with this kind of dynamic poster design.

The “Infinite Love Marathon Concerts” will be held from February 12th to 20th at the Sai Van Lake Plaza, in Macao. It will bring together around 300 local entertainers to give marathon musical performances for a total of 44 hours for 9 consecutive days. Music uplifts the soul and infuses vitality into the society.​​​​​​​

Project Credits

Au Chon Hin