JM Brand Identity Makes Street Style Feel Effortlessly Approachable

Quatrième Étage is the France based design studio behind the art direction, branding, type design, and web design for clothing line JM. What makes this brand stand out so beautifully is the type-based logo design. Its geometrical details and letters that effortlessly flow into each other while still being legible are highly remarkable and intricate. The branding is graphical, impactful, and fits the street style aesthetic while still feeling approachable.

Project Credits

Quatrième Étage

Valentin Porte

Ophélie Raynaud