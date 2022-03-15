Illustrator Josep Puy Creates a Charming Branding System for Curated by Folch

We recently showcased Josep Puy‘s quirky illustrative work for Acid House Coffee, and I loved his work so much that I’m back with more.

Puy created whimsical designs for Curated by Folch, an online shop that sells a selection of artisan-grade publications and products. His sketches appear throughout the brand’s marketing, from circular packaging stickers to social media profile images. Puy’s charming blue illustrations highlight the brand’s clever attitude and create an elegantly consistent branding system.

Project Credits

Josep Puy