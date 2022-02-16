LIFE GOES ON, and It’s Aesthetically Pleasing Too

Doing laundry is one of those mundane chores that always has to be done at the most inconvenient times, not to mention there’s absolutely nothing aesthetically pleasing about it. However, CFC has developed the branding system for LIFE GOES ON, a lifestyle brand from the laundry service LAUNDRYGO. The branding system is highly calming through soft colors and typography, yet utterly encapsulating through exciting graphics and a completely different vibe than your typical lifestyle products.

CFC has developed the brand identity and package design system of LIFE GOES ON, a life amenity brand launched by LAUNDRYGO. LAUNDRYGO is a brand that provides O2O laundry service. If you put your laundry in a wheeled cabinet in front of the door, LAUNDRYGO collects the laundry overnight, washes it clean, and delivers it to the door the next morning.

LIFE GOES ON is a brand that started from the question of “Can we properly implement an eco-friendly cycle from purchasing, using, and recycling everyday goods?”LIFE GOES ON reduces packaging and shipping costs by shipping everyday items such as body wash, shampoo, toothpaste, and towels together with laundry in a wheeled cabinet. When a consumer rinses the used containers and places them in the wheeled cabinet, LAUNDRYGO collects them and delivers them directly to a recycling company.

CFC thought about how to capture the brand philosophy of ‘a virtuous cycle of daily goods’ in a design that consumers can sympathize with. What became an important motif in this concept is the circulating arrow. The meaning of circulation was implied in the logotype ‘GOES’, and the arrow in ‘G’ was expanded into package graphics to connect the brand philosophy and product information.

Since it was to design products that we would encounter every day in our daily lives, we tried to convey a comfortable impression with designs using soft yet sophisticated colors and neat typography.The arrows varied for each container are inspired by hand gestures that occur when using each product, such as toothpaste, body wash, and shampoo, which add a sense of humor.

Project Credits

Charry Jeon

CFC

Seyoun Kim

Saerom Kang

Ziyoung Kim