Helsinki’s Upcoming New Museum of Architecture and Design Lets the Art Speak for Itself

h&p Design created the branding system and website for Helsinki’s highly anticipated New Museum of Architecture and Design. Its foundation is the typeface Zyablik, a font with a big personality that makes space for dynamic design. This simple, stripped down system allows the work in the museum to speak for itself.

We were tasked with crafting a new visual identity and website for a new museum development project. Working closely with The City of Helsinki, Design Museum, and The Museum of Finnish Architecture, the goal was to construct a visual language that is minimal, yet carries shared elements that link to design and architecture.

The typeface Zyablik, a modular display font with a strong personality became the building block to the identity and further extracted inspiration from the harbour seaside where the museum is planned to the constructed.

The goal was to create a temporary visual identity – often design work looks for stability and that the choices will stand the test of time. This time however, we were asked to create an identity that in its core, is temporary, one that will last for the duration of the project development.

Project Credits

h&p Design