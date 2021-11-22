OFF’s 2021 Branding System is a Breath Of Fresh Air

With a collage style at its core, OFF-Biennale Budapest‘s branding identity is a breath of fresh air. Designed by Classmate Studio, the theme of this year’s identity is “inhale,” as a nod to the poem, “A Breath of Air!” The bright color palette, funky design system, and airy typefaces further the theme in an understated yet impeccable way. Plus, there’s no denying that the smiley face and frowny faces add a touch of adorableness to an important cause; the juxtaposition is flawless.

OFF-Biennale Budapest is the largest contemporary art event in Hungary. OFF’s mission to strengthen the local independent art scene, and initiate public discourse about urgent yet neglected social, political, and environmental issues.

We created their annual in 2021 with he theme “INHALE”

INHALE!, takes the seminal political poem “A Breath of Air!” by 20th-century Hungarian poet Attila József as its starting point. In our 21st-century reading of the poem, a “breath of air ” refers simultaneously to the galloping climate catastrophe and to the threat posed on civil liberties by populist regimes and global capital alike. To the vital substance that is more than a token of our survival: “fresh air” is also a symbol of freedom—it can refer to a site or situation in which it is possible to breathe freely.

The Identity manifests this symbolic thirst for air with its vivid colour palette, energetic layouts and a set of symbolic icons to communicate the theme’s versatile messages across the brand.

Project Credits

Classmate Studio