Ceci Erlich, a Spain-based graphic and motion designer, recently created a delightful visual concept for an art magazine that doesn’t exist. Erlich used the full scope of her imagination to develop a wonderfully carefree design without any restrictions. Scattered paint strokes and vibrant colors add an irresistibly nonchalant look to this hypothetical magazine. Erlich’s expansive, spontaneous approach inspires us to think beyond the limitations of logic.

Project Credits

Ceci Erlich