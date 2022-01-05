Pearlfisher Helps LOOP Disrupt the Auto Insurance Game

The car and auto insurance industry, in its current state, is anything but transparent, fair, or reliable, especially if you ask the “average” consumer.

LOOP, however, is a brand that’s working to change that. With branding and positioning from Pearlfisher, the design showcases its friendly and inclusive ideals and morals through an illustration system that’s anything but intimidating. Furthermore, the bright color palette leads the consumer to a place filled with zeal and enthusiasm that the industry most definitely lacks. It’s not easy to differentiate a brand, especially not one that’s in an industry as cluttered as car insurance, but Pearlfisher’s work for LOOP makes the task look effortless.

As a start-up, insurtech brand, LOOP, is setting out to disrupt the auto insurance category with breakthrough technology to make the industry more honest, transparent and fairly priced.

Legacy auto-insurance providers use metrics such as credit score, marital status and income to determine pricing, which is considered structurally biased. However, LOOP’s alternative model primarily uses two metrics – the state of the roads and driver behavior – making it equitable for all communities.

Co-founded by entrepreneurial duo, John Henry and Carey Anne Nadeau, LOOP was born from a desire for inclusivity and individuality on the way to fair pricing. John and Pearlfisher first collaborated in 2019, to coach and redesign the branding for Port Morris Distillery, the first legal Pitorro moonshine distillery in the United States for VICELAND’s TV series Hustle.

LOOP rewrites the rules of auto insurance by balancing data-driven, telematics technology with a brand that cares.

“LOOP’s brand design is built around being more friendly and inclusive, by showcasing modern day lives and drivers in a more fun and empowering way,” says Nile Hope, Associate Creative Director at Pearlfisher. “The illustrative design style we created uses a core line that loops across every graphic manifestation, signifying every part of the journey in day-to-day life. Ultimately, creating an insured community that cares for people and what moves them.”

Reflecting on the way the insurance industry continues to stereotype based on wide-ranging demographics, rather than the individual, Pearlfisher developed a central creative positioning of the ‘infinite loop’ – referring to a new business model that benefits and keeps all parties informed or in the loop. This is represented graphically through the brand identity, which exemplifies the movement of the brand with letterforms made by continuous, unbreakable linework that resembles roadside markings. Even the brand icon – the isolated ‘L’ – signifies the infinite loop of information-sharing and trust between the users and the product.

LOOP’s core brand colors of blue and white communicate the brand’s commitment to maintaining trust and clear connection. A range of bright tertiary colors help imbue the brand with personality and warmth and are exhibited through bespoke illustrations of customers, infographics and scenes.

“I want customers to understand what they are paying for when it comes to insurance and why it’s important – for their safety and financial security – beyond being a necessity,” says Carey Anne Nadeau. “LOOP’s brand design underscores the feedback being given to customers. After all, insurance should be an iterative risk-management relationship that constantly enhances the experience and safety of our customers.”

Pearlfisher also created guidelines for the brand’s photography style, which incorporates the recognizable line illustration, as well as a set of easy-to-understand, aspirational taglines to be leveraged in LOOP’s communications, including: Getting There Together and Going Places. Together, the photography and tone of voice ensure that LOOP contrasts with the abundance of jargon and cold characters that are used by legacy auto-insurance companies, yet tend to alienate consumers.

“We have set ourselves a crucial task of challenging a broken system to fairly put people first,” says John Henry, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of LOOP. ”Our passion has been matched and visualized by the team at Pearlfisher, who expertly brought together the ideas of mobility, humanity and innovation.”

Project Credits

VP, Executive Creative Director: Hamish Campbell

Head of Client Management: Justine Allan

Associate Creative Director: Nile Hope

Senior Designer: Alex Wagner

Strategy director: Caitlin Russell

Client Manager: Abigail Mayes

Designer: Shruti Shyam