Ragged Edge Works With Coffee & TV To Create a New Identity System

The London-based branding agency Ragged Edge newly worked with Coffee & TV, the UK’s first B Corp certified creative studio, to create a new branding system. The new identity plays with fresh typography, bold colors, and truly represents the agency’s creativity.

Coffee & TV, the UK’s first B Corp certified creative studio, announces its striking new brand identity in partnership with London-based branding agency Ragged Edge. Skilled practitioners in all things moving image, Coffee & TV is a studio where the magic behind the screens is just as important as the finished piece.

The four founders of Coffee & TV left industry institutions (and egos) in search of something more. Nearly ten years later the studio has become known as the place where the industry’s leading talent goes to create award-winning work that delivers for the most exciting clients, including Sky Sports, Deliveroo and Mercedes.

“Coffee & TV’s rebrand marks a step-change in their business, moving from the industry’s safe pair of hands to leaders in creative culture” says Max Ottignon, co-founder, Ragged Edge. “So in stark contrast to the slick, monochrome identities of their competitors, we created a vibrant production playground where creativity is allowed to flourish. A celebration of creative practice.”

“We needed a brand that would reflect who we’ve become,” says Steve Waugh, Creative Director. “It had to represent not only the love and care we put into our work, but also the joy of the creative journey that we share with our collaborators. Ragged Edge are the changemakers, and the only people we’d trust with this job – we love what they’ve done here.”

