Designed with ease, clearness, and positivity in mind, Joo’s visual identity, crafted by BOND Creative Agency, is quite the carefree branding system. The rental living brand wanted a way to showcase its brand’s excitement, and directly from the bounds of white space, peaceful color combinations, and quirky logo variations, the visual identity does just that.

An entirely new brand for rental business of Asuntoyhtymä, a property developer and manager. Joo is founded on simplicity, clarity and positivity, all of which manifest in carefree rental living.

Articulating carefree living

‘Joo’ is a colloquial expression for yeah or yes. It’s the most used word in the Finnish language and depending on intonation, also one of the most diverse in terms of meaning. In addition to being either a definite or doubtful response, ‘Joo’ can convey excitement or compliance, agitation or affirmation. As such it turned out to be the perfect name for a brand speaking to people at different stages of life, with disparate needs and dreams of what a home should be – which as the project progressed, transpired to be just one aspect of what Joo has to offer. Joo is about much more than apartments. It’s about offering a base for living the life you desire. It’s living as a service.

Less isn’t more, it’s just enough

The identity is all about keeping things simple, focusing on the essentials and therefore instilling a sense of carefreeness. By subtracting rather than adding elements, we managed to create space for endless combinations of colours, images, logo variations and conversational copy.

Project Credits

BOND Creative Agency