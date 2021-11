Sometimes, all a brand needs is a minimal branding system. In fact, Terraform Coffee Roaster has worked with creative director Shao Nian to create a brand identity that’s simple yet entirely effective. Through a navy and white color palette, simple graphics, and no-frills, this branding system proves that the brand is focused on what’s important: the coffee.

Project Credits:

Creative Direction: Shao Nian

Art Direction: Wanqing

Client: Terraform 啟程拓殖