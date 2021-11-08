The Cape’s Branding System By Stitch Design Co. Will Uncover Your Most Nostalgic Vacation Memories

The Cape is located within Kiawah Island’s West Beach neighborhood and offers a luxurious place for vacationers to escape. Stitch Design Co. designed the resort’s identity system, and is reminiscent of a splash in the ocean on a hot summer’s day. This identity system is packed with vibrant vacation signifiers through bright, fruity orange hues and traditional serif fonts paired with nostalgic script typefaces. All your most memorable and nostalgic moments from your favorite vacations will most certainly come to life from The Cape’s branding.

Project Credits

Stitch Design Co.