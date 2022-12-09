This Cigarette Alternative Uses Classic Vintage Aesthetics to Help Smokers Quit

Quitting smoking can feel like an uphill battle, but there’s a growing number of brands that make nicotine-free, tobacco-free cigarette alternatives for smokers looking to kick the habit. While many of these brands lack substance or a strong visual personality, Oklahoma Smokes recognizes how branding and behavioral psychology can help end habits more efficiently.

Instead of going against cigarettes’ typical branding systems, the brand leans into the classic look of Big Tobacco brands through stunning, rustic typography, a rugged color palette, and vintage-inspired illustrations that radiate a refined, old-school western aesthetic. And while it might seem counterintuitive to create a product that looks like the ones people are trying to quit, the reverse psychology of it all is rooted in a deep understanding of behavioral psychology and consumer habits.