Troy House Rebrand Gets Beautifully Creative and Purple

Troy House London is an art space that hosts luxurious art galleries, a bar, a cafe, and a concept store. Not only are art exhibitions hosted in the space, but workshops and performances also take place. Recently, the brand’s identity received an overhaul from Regular Practice that included a custom wordmark and a new branding system. The result is a beautiful visual identity with the color purple and dynamic type at its center, creating a beautifully artistic approach and future canvas.

Project Credits

Regular Practice