Yes, Copywriters Can Have Strong Brand Identities Too

Just because a copywriter’s main job is to be effective with words doesn’t mean that their branding system can’t be as playful and entertaining as the sentences they might string together.

Rick Jordens is the designer behind Nora Herman’s brand identity, and the branding reflects the writer’s clear and bold language that she’s known for. This is a powerful identity between the blue and pink color pairings, bold typeface, and quirky illustrations.

Nora is a copywriter with a strong focus on super clear language. She writes and rewrites texts, plus she also gives writing courses.

Project Credits

Rick Jordens