Slanted Teams with Herr & Frau Rio For Special Edition Postcard Set

Published by Slanted Publishers, Slanted Magazine #38 partnered with Herr & Frau Rio to showcase graphical and colorful postcards. Earlier this spring, Slanted Publishers asked for color submissions and received over 1,000 applications. Throughout issue #38, you’ll find celebrations of happiness and joy surrounding the deeper meanings of color. Furthermore, the issue is paired with six high-quality postcards printed with brilliant color combinations that explore the themes within the magazine’s issue.

Project Credits

Herr & Frau Rio