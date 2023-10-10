Meanwhile: Creators Gonna Create

This week’s collection of things haunting my tabs and eyes and ears.

— Having fun comparing the reality of Roald Dahl’s writing shed and Wes Anderson’s version. Rare instance of him interpreting an actual location – drained pastel palette aside, surprisingly accurate.

— Kickstarted modular typography rubber stamp kit, you say? Don’t mind if I do.

— This month’s book covers of note from the Casual Optimist. Alex Merto’s design for Gerardo Sámano Córdova’s Monstrilio and Nicole Caputo’s oddly icky cover for Oksana Vasyakina’s Wound particularly fab.

— I urge you to see Gareth Edwards’ spectacular The Creator at once. Do not wait for it to stream; this absolutely deserves the biggest, loudest screen available (despite being shot on a relatively humble Sony FX3). Once you’ve seen it and your retinas have recovered, go treat yourself to Titan Books’ The Art of The Creator.

— Perhaps because I fell into SimCity when I was little, there’s nothing I love more than an isometric map of New York.

— On the studio jukebox this week: pretty much just Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS on loop. Just a perfect pop album. Still can’t figure out if Making the Bed is deliberately borrowing the tune from Mercury Rev’s Hudson Line or not, but either way it’s quite splendid.

— Opening this Friday at The Photographers’ Gallery, the first UK retrospective of Daido Moriyama, one of the world’s most innovative and influential artists and street photographers.

