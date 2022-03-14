All Proceeds from This Typeface Will Be Donated to a Ukraine Emergency Fund

In 2019, Pentagram partner Matt Willey created a stencil typeface for a special issue of The New York Times Magazine. This month, Willey is rereleasing the font and donating all proceeds to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Ukraine Emergency. The Stencil Typeface is ideal for making politically-driven art, but even if your designs aren’t radical, you can at least feel confident that your money is going to those in need.

An all-caps typeface with multiple alternate characters. The typeface will be available throughout March with 100% of profits going to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Ukraine Emergency. First drawn for a special issue of The New York Times Magazine in 2019 the typeface has been extensively reworked for release in 2022. Each license includes 4 weights (S, M, L and XL) for use at different sizes. Both desktop (.otf) and web (.woff/.woff2) licenses available.

Project Credits

Matt Willey