Ford’s New 70s-Inspired Electric Pickup Truck Concept Sparks A New Electric Car Movement

Vintage cars come with long lists of pros and cons. They’re a piece of automobile history and design, showcasing your nostalgia-fueled aesthetics. And while those are great reasons to drive around in retro wheels, the list of negatives—think never-ending upkeep and gas-guzzling miles—are enough to scare most people away.

Ford, the American automobile manufacturer, recently announced the release of its new ’70s electric pickup concept. While the vehicle is no more than a fanciful dream as of this writing, the electric-all-wheel F-100 Eluminator finds inspiration in Ford’s 1978 F-100 pickup, and it fully embraces the zero-tailpipe emissions performance trend.

“Ford owners have personalized, customized, and enhanced their vehicles since the beginning—from changing looks to bringing the power,” said Eric Cin, global director of vehicle personalization, accessories, and licensing on Ford’s website. “Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles.”

So, potentially soon, thanks to Ford, you can have the gorgeous aesthetics and rich historical elements of an old car while still driving one that’s environmentally friendly and reliable.

It’s always interesting when the future imitates the past. I mean, imagine your great-grandparents finding out that we don’t have hovering cars; we have zero-emissions vehicles that run on electricity and resemble the same ones they used to drive.