OFFF Barcelona Announces Dates and Reveals Attending Speakers

The OFFF Festival will be held on March 23, 24 and 25 in different spaces of Disseny Hub Barcelona and will bring together for three days big names and renowned studios from around the world linked to the field of creativity, design, art, and digital culture. The festival is ready to welcome the audience from a total of 58 different countries from 5 continents.

The festival, which amended its usual dates due to the digital art exhibition “Digital Impact”, presents a powerful lineup in its 22nd edition, bringing together a total of 65 speakers linked to the field of creativity, design, visual art and digital culture from countries such as the UK, USA, Canada, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands and Spain. OFFF’s program includes workshops, masterclasses, a competition for emerging professionals and several activities by sponsors and partners of this edition. As usual, the festival will offer free access to the Fun Zone in the outdoor spaces of Disseny Hub complete with food trucks offering gastronomic delights and local Moritz beer, and live streaming of the conferences.

Among the featured guests we find the Spanish artist, graphic designer, illustrator and typographer Alex Trochut; Brian Collins, founder and director of the COLLINS agency, named by Forbes as one of the companies reshaping the future of branding; the BAFTA and Oscar-winning creative studio Framestore; the muralist and illustrator Timothy Goodman and the renowned American art director, designer and author James Victore; among many others. The workshops program will feature the iconic graphic designer David Carson, who will give a workshop where the festival attendees will be able to create their own poster using his famous collage technique; an internationally renowned designer and artist Gemma O’Brien will hold an exclusive workshop in her bold artistic language. The Italian foundry Zetafonts will give a practical workshop on typography.

In this edition, OFFF has the institutional support of Generalitat de Catalunya, Ajuntament de Barcelona, Disseny Hub Barcelona, Institut Ramon Llull and the official sponsors: Adobe, Wix Playground, Moritz, Houdini, and Zetafonts. This year’s collaborators include Montana Colors, TEXIA, and The District.

For its part, OFFF Main Partner Adobe continues to evolve Creative Cloud to empower and support all creators, regardless of background, motivation, skillset or focus area. OFFF attendees will get first-hand access to the cutting-edge ways in which Adobe is innovating, as well as hearing from some of the best designers in the industry on OFFF’s main stages. Following last year’s runaway success, the Adobe Creativity Hub will present a series of free masterclasses that will provide practical knowledge to advance attendees’ creative approaches and processes. At the booth, designed to reignite creative passions, Adobe will also showcase its latest tools and products, as well as Adobe Live, Adobe Portfolio review and Ask an Adobe Expert sessions to educate, entertain and foster relationships across the global creative community.

In collaboration with Wix Playground, OFFF presents the second edition of the “On the Rise 2023” contest for young creative talents, offering a stage to showcase their work and receive well-deserved recognition from the international creative community. This is an opportunity for emerging creative professionals to showcase their work in Graphic Design and Type, Illustration, 3D and Motion and Web Design on the main stage of OFFF 2023 and win a mentoring session with the judge in the winning category. This year’s proposals are focused on social good, on projects that benefit the general public and change the world for the better. The expert panel is formed from OFFF 2023 speakers: Alex Trochut, Eva Cremers, Rizon Parein, Jamhot. The call for entries is open until February 10. Apart from the competition, Wix Design Motion Team will hold a talk on the Main stage and offer showreel review sessions for OFFF attendees.

Following last year’s success, Houdini will present a series of Houdini Saturday Talks on March 25 by invited artists who will present some tips and tricks that they use in their creative process, followed by Q&A sessions.

Tickets for the festival are already available on its website.