Pablo Rochat’s Lotto Scratcher Skateboard: Slide To Win

Pablo Rochat is an Atlanta-based designer and art director with clients ranging from Apple to Hermès. He’s won countless awards and has endless creative NFTs. Notably, however, the artist recently posted a lotto scratcher skateboard on his Instagram account. Essentially, the bottom of the board is made up of scratch-off tickets, and as you slide your board down railings and across cement, the tickets begin to reveal if they’re winners or not. It’s a new and interactive way to think about items you previously might not have given a second thought to.

Project Credits

Pablo Rochat