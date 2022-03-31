This Gorgeous Neon Calendar Raises Money for Food Insecurity in Brazil

Brazilian designers Laís Zanocco and Tiago Araujo from Estúdio Drama make a great case for buying a calendar late. This poppy risograph poster includes visuals of the moon’s phases, rich splashes of neon, and eye-catching illustrations of fruit. This design is an effort to raise awareness of food insecurity in Brazil, with the goal of raising enough money to feed at least 20 local families. The calendar’s connection to community only enriches its brilliant Day-Glo hues and earthy mystical design.

You can still buy the calendar on the website for São Paulo design shop Gengibrão, and you can keep up with Estúdio Drama on their Instagram.

The 2022 Lunar Calendar poster was our first project created as a studio and dedicated part of our profits to food donation. That’s part of why the theme is “brazilian fruits”, with vibrant colors printed using risograph. It’s composed of three colours: fluorescent pink, yellow and gold.

Project Credits

Design: Laís Zanocco and Tiago Araujo

Illustration: Brenna Oriá, Caroline Aranha, Laís Zanocco and Natália Sayuri Lara

