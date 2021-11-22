Your Juicy Bacon Fever Dream Is No Longer A Dream With Hormel Black Label’s Bacon-Scented Wrapping Paper

They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and this year, Hormel Black Label Bacon launched a limited-edition wrapping paper infused with a bacon scent that features a realistic weaved pattern of the porky delicacy.

From now until Black Friday (November 26th), you can enter to win the bacon-scented wrapping paper to make all your bacon dreams come true. And if that weren’t enough, the brand partnered with Coolio, the award-winning musician and cookbook author, to create a video series titled ‘Wrappin’ with Coolio.’

“We believe that everything is better when it’s wrapped in HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® bacon,” said Nick Schweitzer, senior brand manager for HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon. “Heading into the holiday season, we wanted to show our fans how HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® bacon can elevate the ordinary appetizer, entrée, and even gift to something unexpected and truly extraordinary. Through this wrapping paper, we’re bringing our product to life in a unique way that will help our fans make their gifts sizzle and be the talk of the holidays.”

Fit for vegans and meat lovers alike, this bacon wrapping paper is sure to be a sizzlin’ hit for everyone on your wishlist. Enter for your chance to win at Wrapped by Black Label.