The Daily Heller: It is Better to Light a Candle Than Curse the Darkness

Given the pain of air travel these days, I won’t return to Paris until who knows when—so I’m contenting myself with a journey through the Société A. Durenne et du Val d’Osne’s wonderful catalog of lampposts for the city of lights. And I’m taking you along with me.

As one of the nation’s largest suppliers, the foundry of Val d’Osne became highly regarded for the varied nature and quality of its iron castings in the second half of the 19th century. The company was originally founded by J.P.V. André in 1835 and developed rapidly, absorbing smaller foundries in the region east of Paris. They also specialized in fancy castings and architectural fittings, balconies, balustrades, fireplaces, amongst other castings.

This catalog is from 1930. C’est magnifique.