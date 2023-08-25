The Daily Heller: David Tartakover Collects Israel’s Sacred Ephemera

Posted inThe Daily Heller
By Steven HellerPosted  ∙  2 min. read

Tel Aviv is the home of designer David Tartakover, Israel’s godfather of graphic design. For much of his long career he has collected, analyzed and archived the quotidian history of the country as it came of age … and is currently in a ideological battle for its survival as a democracy.

I recently found a rare paperback of cards reproduced from Tartakover’s holdings. The title in Hebrew is Shanah Tovah—“Happy New Year,” or literally “Good Year,” a Rosh Hashanah greeting.

Israeli New Year cards portray events and trends of the previous year(s) “more than European or American cards,” writes Karen Davis in Tablet magazine. “They illustrate images of social, political and historic interest, as evidenced in greetings which change from the traditional ‘A happy and blessed year’ to ‘a year of peace and tranquility’ or ‘a year of peace and victory.’”

The custom of sending New Year cards did not really begin in Israel until the 1930s. Per Davis, “Early immigrants from the first and second aliyah movements (1881–1914) were largely single young men and women from Eastern Europe full of socialist ideology and dreams who were involved in redeeming the land through agricultural work and building settlements.” As a result of Tartakover’s commitment to documenting Israel’s history by mixing popular imagery and text, these artifacts can be as valuable for historians as ancient scrolls.

As for Tartakover, 77, “Graphic design for me is a tool to express myself and to give answers to current political cases that happen in Israel,” he told Middle East Eye. “I’m not a protest artist—my work is a reaction. I react to the situation around me through my posters and other things.”

Advertisement
Posted inThe Daily Heller

Steven Heller has written for PRINT since the 1980s. He is co-chair of SVA MFA Designer as Entrepreneur. The author, co-author and editor of over 200 books on design and popular culture, Heller is also the recipient of the Smithsonian Institution National Design Award for "Design Mind," the AIGA Medal for Lifetime Achievement and other honors. He was a senior art director at The New York Times for 33 years and a writer of obituaries and book review columnist for the newspaper, as well. His memoir, Growing Up Underground (Princeton Architectural Press) was published in 2022. Some of his recent essays are collected in For the Love of Design (Allworth Press).

Advertisement