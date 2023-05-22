The Daily Heller: Glaser’s POP-Up is Open

First came the book Milton Glaser: POP, with over 1,000 examples of well- and little-known graphic design, illustration and type from the early ’60s to the late ’70s. Now, Milton Glaser: POP, the exhibit, is on view through June 5 at the School of Visual Arts Chelsea Gallery (209 E. 23rd Street, New York City). Designed by the SVA Gallery team, the exhibition includes a generous selection (though only a fraction) of the book’s contents, in addition to sketches and comps not found in the book.

The material is on loan from SVA’s Milton Glaser Archive and Study Center and the Mirko Ilic Collection. A treat for the eye, there is also a show-stopping opportunity to take a POP photo with “Glaser” himself (see below).