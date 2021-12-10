The Daily Heller: Have a Merry Maira Kristmas

I have finally located the holiday spirit, and will continue passing along gift ideas as the clock ticks and the days pass. This weekend, Julie Saul Projects in New York City (1133 Broadway, Suite 733) is offering works by one of the most spirited artists I know—Maira Kalman—at rare discounted prices.

There will be a small selection of signed books, including the limited-edition Trees and Women Holding Things, select prints at 25% off, and a collection of gouache paintings priced at or below $2,500.

Hours:

Dec. 17: 4–7 p.m.

Dec. 18: 4–7 p.m.

Dec. 19: 2–6 p.m.

Kalman will also be present from 3–6 p.m. Dec. 18 for meeting and greeting and cups of good cheer.