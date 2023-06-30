The Daily Heller: More Milton, More Glaser

Milton Glaser would have been 94 this past week. Since his death (the same day as his birth) on June 26, 2020, the memorial celebrations have continued. Below are some opportunities to appreciate many of the offerings.
❤️ Milton Exhibition at Cooper Union (open through July 13)
Cooper Union (41 Cooper Square, New York City) brought together numerous people who knew Glaser to honor his life and legacy and share remembrances. Amongst that group was Mirko Ilić, a longtime friend of both Glaser and the Herb Lubalin Study Center of Design and Typography. Two years ago, Ilić donated part of his personal collection of Glaser’s work to the Lubalin Center. The material on display as part of ❤️ Milton, an exhibition launched as part of the 2023 Typographics festival, is a small portion of over 400 items Ilić gifted the archive.
Milton Glaser: POP by Steven Heller, Mirko Ilic and Beth Kleber (Monacelli Press)
Milton Glaser: POP was published in March and includes 1,200 familiar and rare works created during Glaser’s 20-year partnership with Seymour Chwast at Push Pin Studio and beyond. A show of the same name was on exhibit at SVA/NYC in partnership with the Milton Glaser Design Study Center and Archives through June 5.
Glaser Gazette
As a memorial, in 2021 SVA published Glaser Gazette Volumes one, two and three. Download Vol 1 here, and Vol 2 here and Vol 3 here.
For students, scholars and admirers, Beth Kleber and Dan Bates have also assembled a partial list of locales where Glaser’s work can be accessed and studied:
- SVA Milton Glaser Design Archives
- MoMA (New York)
- SFMoMA
- AIGA (various chapters)
- Ljubljana International Center of Graphic Arts
- Lubalin Study Center /Cooper Union
- Art & Design Club of Ischia
- Cooper-Hewitt Design Museum
- Chase Bank Manhattan (?)
- Derfner Judaica Museum
- Poster House
- National College of Art & Design (Ireland)
- Museo Reina Sofia (Madrid)
- Museum of the City of New York
- The Israel Museum
- The National Archive (?) *according to Miltonglaser.com
- National Portrait Gallery/Smithsonian Institute, Washington, D.C.
- The Cress Gallery / University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Permanent Collection of Art
- Musée des Arts Décoratifs
- Denver Art Museum (1991)American University of Beirut
- Victoria Albert Museum in London
- Vignelli Center for Design Studies
- WAAM (Woodstock Artists Association & Museum)