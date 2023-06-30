The Daily Heller: More Milton, More Glaser

Milton Glaser would have been 94 this past week. Since his death (the same day as his birth) on June 26, 2020, the memorial celebrations have continued. Below are some opportunities to appreciate many of the offerings.

❤️ Milton Exhibition at Cooper Union (open through July 13)

Cooper Union (41 Cooper Square, New York City) brought together numerous people who knew Glaser to honor his life and legacy and share remembrances. Amongst that group was Mirko Ilić, a longtime friend of both Glaser and the Herb Lubalin Study Center of Design and Typography. Two years ago, Ilić donated part of his personal collection of Glaser’s work to the Lubalin Center. The material on display as part of ❤️ Milton, an exhibition launched as part of the 2023 Typographics festival, is a small portion of over 400 items Ilić gifted the archive.

Milton Glaser: POP by Steven Heller, Mirko Ilic and Beth Kleber (Monacelli Press)

Milton Glaser: POP was published in March and includes 1,200 familiar and rare works created during Glaser’s 20-year partnership with Seymour Chwast at Push Pin Studio and beyond. A show of the same name was on exhibit at SVA/NYC in partnership with the Milton Glaser Design Study Center and Archives through June 5.

Glaser Gazette

As a memorial, in 2021 SVA published Glaser Gazette Volumes one, two and three. Download Vol 1 here, and Vol 2 here and Vol 3 here.

For students, scholars and admirers, Beth Kleber and Dan Bates have also assembled a partial list of locales where Glaser’s work can be accessed and studied: