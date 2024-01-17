The Daily Heller: Them Russians Don’t Make Them Like This Anymore

The lads at Productive Arts are offering a run of the profusely photo-illustrated general-interest publication Illiustrirovannaia gazeta (“Illustrated Newspaper”), 1938–1941 (97 numbers). Contributing designers and photographers include El Lissitzky, Alexandr Zhitomirsky, Arkadiy Shaikhet and Dmitri Debabov. These were the days of Stalin before the Soviet Union was attacked by the Nazis, when Stalin’s propaganda machines were working overtime to convert well-staged photographs into the ideals of his soon-to-be-ravaged nation.

Illiustrirovannaia gazeta began publication in June 1938, succeeding the photo newspaper Stroim, which ceased publication in May 1938. The founding editor (of Illiustrirovannaia gazeta) was Evgeniia Ezhova, the wife of Nikolai Ezhov, head of the People’s Commissariat of Internal Affairs—the Soviet secret police force. During the 1930s Ezhova established an elite salon and became involved in a variety of publishing activities.

Illiustrirovannaia gazeta ended publication in July 1941 and was followed in August by the wartime publication Frontovaia Illiustratsiia. In 1947, Illiustrirovannaia gazeta returned as the title but remained a military publication.

The enormity of Soviet propaganda was incredible, with many publications, including the three color large-format Illiustrirovannaia gazeta, unknown to me prior to Productive Arts’ announcement.