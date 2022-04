Once in a while a designer cooks up a delicacy so tasty that I consume it without a second thought. The example below—a beautiful evocation of spring on an unseasonably chilly day— is one such piece. It was created by an esteemed designer/painter I would not have expected. Can you guess who made it, and what it is for? (Don’t cheat and look at the signature.)

… Book jacket by A.M. Cassandre, circa 1950s (plus advertisements for Dunlopillo mattress company and Libraire du Lyceé).