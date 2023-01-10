Learn All About Design Icon Rudolph de Harak in Our Next PRINT Book Club!

Thursday, January 26 at 1 PM EST

If you don’t immediately recognize the name Rudolph de Harak, you’ve definitely seen his work before. This midcentury icon managed to make simple, minimal design feel playful and innovative with his use of bright colors and psychedelic textures. He brought his unique vision to the covers of groundbreaking psychology books, covetable classical record sleeves, and even Seventeen magazine, where he served as Art Director for over a year. In his five decades of work, de Harak made significant strides in the field of graphic design and influenced countless imitators.

But what made de Harak tick? Who were his favorite artists, and how did his style evolve over time? Artist, author, designer, and educator Richard Poulin unpacks everything you’d ever want to know about this titan in his new book Rudolph de Harak: Graphic Designer: Rational Simplicity. In our latest edition of PRINT Book Club, we’ll have the distinct pleasure of talking to Poulin about the artist and why his work still feels so inventive today.

Don’t miss the chance to dive into design history with an expert of the form on Thursday, January 26 at 1 PM EST! You can preview images from the book below, register for the call here and buy Poulin’s book here.