Camille Walala Releases Book About Her Colorful World, ‘Taking Joy Seriously’

Dive into the explosively colorful world of Camille Walala, the East London-based French multi-disciplinary designer whose exuberant, large-scale installations, full-facade murals, products, set designs, immersive 3D experiences, furniture, and other works have spread joy and positivity throughout the world over the last decade.

Her latest undertaking is a monograph from the UK publisher Counter-Print entitled Taking Joy Seriously. The book contains a collection of her projects, an interview with Associate Editor at design publication It’s Nice That Ruby Boddington, and a mini-booklet featuring a selection of Walala’s sketches.





HOUSE OF DOTS, Camille Walala x LEGO

Walala’s work is as ambitious as it is enthusiastic, reimagining human-made landscapes and public spaces with bright, bold colors and shapes as a means of inciting and disseminating happiness.





Walala Lounge

Walala’s “Dream Come True Building” on the streets of the artsy UK city Shoreditch in 2015 first put her on the map, catapulting her into international design stardom and jumpstarting her colorful career. She’s since worked with LEGO to create HOUSE OF DOTS, a fantastical public art installation at Coal Drops Yard in London’s Kings Cross station. Walala also served as the creative director on SALT of Palmar Hotel in Mauritius and designed Walala Lounge for the 2019 London Design Festival, transforming an entire street in London’s Mayfair into a vividly colorful urban living room.





SALT of Palmar hotel

Taking Joy Seriously celebrates these projects and more, produced in part by Walala’a creative partner Julia Jomaa and designed by Jon Dowling and Céline Leterme. It comes with eight different covers to choose from and is available for purchase now through Counter-Print. For those who want even more Walala, the book can get purchased with a limited-edition screenprint from the artist.