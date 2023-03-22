The Vilcek Foundation Will Give $50,000 Each to 3 Young Immigrant Designers

Are you a young, experienced designer who lives and works in America, but wasn’t born in the country? Read on— you could qualify for a 2024 Vilcek Prize!

The Vilcek Foundation is an American nonprofit that spotlights immigrants’ contributions to the arts and sciences, and their upcoming awards will offer unrestricted cash prizes of $50,000 each to three foreign-born designers under the age of 38. They’re looking at work in a variety of mediums, including digital design, product design, graphic design, and social design. The Vilcek Foundation is interested in candidates with all kinds of perspectives, backgrounds, and creative practices, but the ideal candidate has non-American parents, has lived in America for at least four years, and isn’t currently in school.

A panel of experts in the design community will evaluate portfolios, references, and essays from participating entrants to determine who receives the prizes. Winners will be notified this September and invited to attend an event for the awards in spring of 2024 in New York City.

To apply for the 2024 Vilcek Prize and learn more about eligibility requirements, selection process, extra perks of the awards, and more, visit their website. Applications are open from now until June 12 at 5 PM Eastern Time. Good luck!